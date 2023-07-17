The grain deal between Russia and Ukraine, which had been brokered by the United Nations (UN) and Turkey in 2022, officially ended on Monday (17). The decision to end the agreement came from the Russian side a few hours after an explosion partially destroyed the Kerch bridge, which connects Russia to Crimea, a region annexed by the Russians in 2014.

Moscow said Ukraine was responsible for the attack. Vladimir Putin’s country reported that a couple were killed and their 14-year-old daughter was injured in the blast.

“Today’s attack on the Crimean Bridge was carried out by the Kiev regime,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) claimed the explosion on the bridge as “one of the symbols of the Putin regime”.

“In the face of numerous requests from the media about this new incident on the Crimean bridge, we inform you that all details about the organization of the explosion will be released by the Security Service of Ukraine after our victory. [na guerra contra a Rússia]”, completed the statement released by the SBU.

Moments after the attack, the Russians officially announced their decision to end the grain deal with the Ukrainians. Moscow declined to link its decision to the attack on the Kerch bridge. By the deadline, the agreement was only valid until this Monday, but there was still hope from both the Turks and the UN that Russia would decide to renew the agreement by the end of the day, which probably will not happen.

“The Black Sea agreements are no longer valid today,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a teleconference. effect has ended”, he added.

Russia’s decision to end the deal with Ukraine could raise food prices around the world, especially in poorer countries. Both Russians and Ukrainians are among the world’s biggest grain exporters.

According to the agency Reutersthe global prices of commodities prices rose this morning, although the increase was limited, suggesting that traders still do not anticipate a serious supply crunch that could be intensified with the end of the agreement.

According to the Reuters, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he still believes in renewing the agreement. He stated that the ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Turkey will be talking about the issue this Monday.

“I hope that with this discussion we can make some progress and continue on our way without stopping,” Erdogan said.