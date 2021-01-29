Russia has offered the European Union doses of the Russian “Sputnik V” vaccine against “Covid-19”, amid the shortage of other vaccines against the Corona virus.

The government investment fund, which jointly finances vaccine production and sale, said on Friday that Russia may provide 100 million doses of “Sputnik V” to the European Union in the second quarter of the year.

This amount can be used to vaccinate 50 million people, as two doses are needed to acquire immunity.

The fund said delivery of doses may be ready as soon as possible. About 1.5 million people received both doses in Russia.

However, the Sputnik V vaccine can only be used in the European Union if it is approved by the European Medicines Agency, which is under consideration.

According to the vaccine manufacturer, Sputnik V has been approved in 15 countries around the world, including Hungary, which last week became the first member state of the European Union to approve it.

No results have been released from independent studies of the Russian vaccine.