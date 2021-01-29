While the European Union suffers a shortage of vaccines and questions whether the pharmaceutical companies with which the European Commission has signed contracts are in a position to deliver the necessary doses on timeRussia is making rapid progress in vaccinating its citizens, which began in December, and has even offered the EU 100 million doses of the Spútnik V vaccine to fill the current shortage.

The offer came from the so-called Russian Fund for Direct Investments (RFPI), which markets Spútnik V, a drug created by the Gamaléi Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow. The RFPI wrote yesterday on its Twitter account that “after finish the main part of the vaccination in Russia on a large scale (…) we can deliver the European Union one hundred million doses of the Spútnik V vaccine from the second quarter of 2021 to administer to fifty million people.

At the same time, the RFPI is aware that in order to carry out such delivery it will first need to be approved by the EMA, the European Medicines Agency, something that has not happened yet despite the fact that Russia has already sent all the necessary documentation. The Russian vaccine is already registered in 15 countries and, according to the Gamaléi Center, has an efficiency greater than 90%. However, not all members of the international scientific community have welcomed the Russian medicine in the same way, as some consider that its clinical experimentation has not passed all the necessary tests and controls.

Russia also has another vaccine registered and ready for production, EpiVakCorona, developed by the Véktor Research Institute in Novosibirsk (Siberia). With a little more delay clinical trials advance of a third vaccine, the ChuVac of the Moscow Chumakov Center.

The vaccination campaign started in Russia in December. It was aimed primarily at staff health, educational, social workers and people with chronic diseases. Then, on January 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that, five days later, the mass vaccination of the population began. He said that Spútnik V “is the best vaccine in the world.”

Free and voluntary



Numerous vaccination points have been set up throughout the country. The drug it is administered free of charge and its inoculation is voluntary. The Russian Health Ministry hopes to be able to vaccinate 60 percent of Russians by 2021 and thus achieve herd immunity. The country has a population of almost 145 million people. So far, an estimated two million doses have been delivered and there are another two million ready to ship to health centers.

Since yesterday, Russia registered 19,238 new infections and 534 deaths, adding a total of 3,813,048 positives and 72,185 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Moscow, the territory most affected by the virus, recorded 2,799 new cases this Friday, in decline for a few days with the occasional ups and downs.

The improvement observed in recent days has meant that restrictions have been relaxed in the Russian capital. For example, bars, restaurants and nightclubs they can already stay open past eleven at night. On the other hand, the country’s universities will resume their face-to-face activity on February 8. Russia is the fourth country in the world with the most positive cases counted behind the United States, India and Brazil.