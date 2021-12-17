The Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements with NATO and Washington on security guarantees, which were handed over to the American side during the visit of US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried to Moscow. The full text of the documents is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

Ukrainian question

As part of the security agreements, Moscow has suggested that the member states of the North Atlantic Alliance abandon their plans for Ukraine. In particular, NATO must accept commitments precluding the inclusion of Kiev in the organization.

The Russian side also called on NATO members to abandon further expansion to the East and conduct any military activity on the territory of Ukraine, as well as other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia.

Reducing escalation risks

The alliance has been asked to abandon military exercises above the brigade level in areas adjacent to Russia and its allies. To reduce the risks of military exacerbations, the sides called for informing each other about the upcoming combat training activities.

As part of the agreements, Moscow also offered Washington to abandon the deployment of nuclear weapons abroad and withdraw weapons that have already been deployed by countries outside their national territory. The project also involves the destruction of infrastructure for the deployment of nuclear weapons abroad.

Moscow also called on the alliance to abandon military exercises involving the development of scenarios with the possible use of nuclear weapons. In addition, the document assumes that the Russian Federation and NATO undertake not to deploy intermediate and shorter-range missiles where they can hit each other’s territory.

Friendly note

Globally, Russia urged NATO member states not to view Moscow as an adversary. The draft document recommended that the North Atlantic Alliance maintain a peaceful dialogue with the Russian Federation and take joint actions to prevent incidents on the high seas and in the air, primarily in the Baltic and the Black Sea.

At the same time, Moscow expressed a desire to prohibit both the Russian and the American side from using the territory of other countries to attack each other. “The parties to the agreement undertake not to create conditions or situations that could represent or be regarded as a threat to the national security of other parties,” the draft states.

Russia is ready to negotiate with the United States

After the publication of the draft agreements on security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stressed that Moscow was ready to hold talks with Washington on December 18. According to him, the Russian side offered to hold a diplomatic meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

The situation in Europe and Eurasia is so radically different from everything that was before that no templates and standards from the past are applicable here. Sergey RyabkovDeputy Foreign Minister of Russia

The diplomat urged the United States to take the published proposals very seriously. He noted that they were not drafted according to the principle of the menu and were not deliberately unacceptable. At the same time, Ryabkov recalled that the issue of Russia’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance was once serious, but now it is a missed opportunity for organization.

Commenting on the draft agreements, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister noted that Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance should return to compliance with the 1997 Founding Act on Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. According to the provisions of this document, Russia and NATO do not regard each other as adversaries. At the same time, Ryabkov called on the American side and NATO to look at everything in a new way and start writing the history of relations with Moscow from scratch.