Before him delay in delivery of coronavirus vaccines and the fight between Brussels and AstraZeneca, Russia on Friday offered the European Union (EU) 100 million doses of his remedy against the pathogen, Sputnik V.

So they pointed it out The developers of the cure via Twitter: “After completing the main part of the mass vaccination in Russia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (FIDR) can provide the EU 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine for 50 million people in the second quarter of 2021 “.

Subject to approval

The FIDR wanted to specify that delivery of vaccines would be “subject to approval” by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). He also recalled that it has already been registered in 15 countries, among which stand out Hungary, Argentina, Bolivia, Venezuela or Paraguay.

Last week, the EMA stated that the developer of the Sputnik V requested “scientific advice” with the aim of bringing the drug closer to Community legislation and thus allow its use in the territory.

Emergency mechanism

Currently, the European health authorities are suffering from numerous problems related to vaccines. The latest unforeseen has arisen with AstraZeneca, which has announced that you will not be able to deliver more than 25% of the doses to which you had committed for the first quarter of the year.

This has caused the European Commission (EC) has created an emergency mechanism for control and be able to block exports to other countries of vaccines produced in the community territory.