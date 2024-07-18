Home page politics

From: Natasha Berger

Ukraine is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the F-16 fighter jets. But so are Russian pilots, who will receive a large reward for shooting down the multi-role combat aircraft.

Moscow – Ukraine has been preparing intensively for the arrival of the F-16 fighter jets for many months. The Ukrainian armed forces have already changed their strategy to pave the way for the use of the multi-purpose combat aircraft. Pilots have also been trained for the fighter jets. While Putin is probably more concerned about the delivery, some Russian pilots are likely to be happy about the F-16 “Viper”. Because anyone who destroys one of the fighter jets will receive a hefty bonus.

Shooting down of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine war: Kiev relies on attacks on Putin’s air force before arrival

The F-16 fighter jets are expected to be available to Kiev for the war in Ukraine this summer. The Netherlands, Germany and the USA have already started sending the aircraft to Ukraine, according to their own statements at the NATO summit.

The focus of Ukrainian attacks in recent weeks has been on weakening Putin’s air force. The expensive multi-purpose combat aircraft are intended to serve the armed forces for as long as possible in defense against the aggressor Russia.

First F-16 fighter jet destroyed in Ukraine war: Russian company puts crazy bounty on its head

This is exactly what a Russian company is trying to prevent. The first pilot to shoot down an F-16 fighter jet will receive a reward. And it is not exactly small: 15 million rubles, or around 150,000 euros, will be awarded for the successful destruction of one of the multi-purpose combat aircraft from the Russian company “Fores”. Berlin Morning PostDuring the Ukraine war, the oil company has already awarded other rewards, such as for destroyed Leopard 2 tanks from Germany or captured M1 Abrams battle tanks from the USA.

The first Russian pilot to shoot down an F-16 fighter jet will receive a large reward. Financed by a Russian oil company. © IMAGO/Björn Trotzki

Ilya Potanin, deputy managing director of the Russian oil company, said of the F-16 bonus, according to Newsweek: “There will be rewards for the destruction of F-15 and F-16 fighter jets. The reward for the first one will be 15 million rubles.” How high the rewards will be for further downed fighter jets has not yet been announced.

Not only for F-16 fighter jets: Russian soldiers are also getting rewards for captured German tanks

For the destroyed German and American battle tanks, of which there were around 17 according to Potanin, 500,000 rubles each, or just under 5,200 euros, were issued. This figure, as well as information on losses in the ongoing Ukraine war, cannot be verified. However, according to Telegram, the Russian Defense Ministry has Newsweek shared a video in which soldiers accept the bounty for the Abrams and Leopard tanks from Putin.

The Kremlin’s propaganda has been full of praise for the incentive program for Russia’s soldiers. One Russian journalist says that a soldier in the Russian Aerospace Forces should at least benefit from “the fabulous generosity of the Western supervisors of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.” In addition, the F-16 fighter jets in the Ukraine war should be viewed as “fat, tasty prey” and not as an “unknown spaceship that flies in and kills everyone.”

Ukraine awaits arrival of F-16 fighter jets: Russia has airfield in its sights

In addition to the bonus for pilots, Russia is also preparing for the arrival of the F-16 fighter jets by continuously bombarding one of the most important Ukrainian airfields. The hope is to catch one of the multi-role combat aircraft by chance. If the F-16 jets arrive in Ukraine at the airfield near the city of Starokostiantyniv, the effort will probably pay off for at least one pilot. (nbe)