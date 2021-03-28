On Sunday, the Russian ambassador in Cairo offered to provide “any possible assistance” to Egypt, while efforts continue to float a huge container ship that disrupts navigation in the Suez Canal for the sixth consecutive day.

The container ship “MV Evergiven” ran aground, last Tuesday, in the course of the Suez Canal, which led to obstruction of navigation for the sixth consecutive day in both directions in the very important waterway.

The Russian ambassador to Cairo, Georgy Borisenko, said in statements to the Russian state-run RIA Novosti news agency, that Moscow is ready to provide any possible assistance.

“We hope to overcome this crisis in the near future, and to restore work in the channel,” he said. “In a natural way, we are ready to provide our Egyptian friends with any possible assistance from our side.”

He added that Cairo did not request assistance from Moscow, but said that Russia “sympathizes with what is currently happening in the Suez Canal,” which he described as “an important waterway for the whole world.”

Yesterday, Saturday, the head of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, told reporters that the giant ship might be floated by Sunday evening.

The crisis disrupted international trade and forced major international shipping companies, such as Maersk and Hapag Lloyd, to consider taking a much longer route around the Cape of Good Hope to reach Europe or the east coast of North America.

More than 213 ships are now stranded in a long “queue” at the two entrances to the Suez Canal crossing, which connects the Mediterranean with the Red Sea.

The value of the daily ship traffic through the Suez Canal from Asia to Europe is estimated at 5.1 billion dollars and from Europe to Asia is estimated at 4.5 billion dollars.