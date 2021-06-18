The Ministry of Transport of Russia sent a letter to the airlines demanding to provide passengers with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate on their online ticket sales platforms. RBC writes about it.

According to the department of state policy in the field of civil aviation of the ministry, information on the vaccination of air passengers should be taken from the portal of state services. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova gave the instruction to verify passengers according to the vaccination certificate.

Also, the Ministry of Finance said that such a rule can be extended to all types of transport.

The source of the publication in the Ministry of Transport confirmed the authenticity of this information. Another source in a major Russian airline said that the issue of using a vaccination certificate when buying a ticket is indeed being discussed. Meetings were held at the site of the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Digital Industry, but the final decision has not yet been made.

Earlier, the EU countries agreed to ease restrictions on travel within the bloc: Europeans who received the vaccine will be allowed to travel freely in those parts of the EU where it is safe to be. To move, Europeans will need documents that confirm that they have received the vaccine or have been ill and have a sufficient amount of antibodies to the virus.