Meat processors asked Russian retailers to increase purchase prices for sausages, sausages and other meat products by 15 percent. This was reported by Kommersant.

Artem Kudimov, Commercial Director of the Nasha Zhytnitsa (“Steykovka” brand) APF, explained that this would lead to an increase in product prices on store shelves. “The only way for producers to maintain margins is to broadcast the price hike to retail,” he explained.

The Lenta chain of stores told the newspaper that meat suppliers wanted to increase purchase prices by 10 percent, citing an increase in the cost of raw materials.

According to the head of the National Meat Association Sergei Yushin, retailers will not increase prices for meat products, since there are more than a thousand meat processors on the market, that is, there is high competition.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia explained to the publication that due to the oversaturation of the market at the beginning of the year, prices for pork and poultry meat fell, so there is no reason for meat processors to increase purchase prices.

Earlier it was reported that food in the Russian non-chain trade rose by an average of 5.4 percent last year. Prices have skyrocketed mainly for vegetable oil, flour, mayonnaise and buckwheat. According to Rosstat, in general, in 2020, prices for food products in the country increased by 6.69 percent, and excluding fruit and vegetable products – by 5.44 percent.