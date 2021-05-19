Russia, within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), offered to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan in resolving the situation on the border. This was announced on Wednesday, May 19, by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking at a press conference with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Mukhriddin. The broadcast was conducted on YouTube.

“We, in turn, informed our friends in detail about the efforts that the Russian Federation is making to resolve the incident that arose due to the lack of international legal registration of the state border,” Lavrov said.

He noted that Russia stands for the creation of an Armenian-Azerbaijani commission on border demarcation and is ready to become a mediator in it.

“By preliminary agreement between the parties, the Russian Federation offered to assist in the beginning and implementation of delimitation and demarcation of the border, having come up with an initiative to create for this purpose a joint commission, an Armenian-Azerbaijani one, in which Russia could take part as a consultant, if you like, a mediator. “, – explained the minister.

On the same day, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in a telephone conversation with US President’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, said that Baku had agreed on the need to hold talks on the delimitation of the border with Armenia. In turn, Sullivan expressed concern about tensions on the border and pointed out the need for constructive discussions between the parties on the demarcation of the international border.

The day before, on May 17, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the readiness of the Russian side to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan in carrying out border demarcation work. On the same day, it became known that Baku and Yerevan are negotiating on the issue of clarifying the border between the countries. As Aliyev reported, there were no clashes at the border.

On May 13, Yerevan accused Baku of encroaching on the country’s sovereign territory. According to the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the Azerbaijani army crossed the state border of the country, going 3.5 km inland and is trying to surround Lake Sevlich.

According to the trilateral agreement, a road connecting Baku with the Nakhichevan exclave and Turkey should pass through this region. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has warned that he is ready to lay a transport corridor even by force.

The next day, Yerevan applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and Pashinyan sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking for help, including military, due to the situation in the Syunik region.