Russia is ready to assist Egypt in freeing the Ever Given container ship stuck in the Suez Canal. Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgy Borisenko said this RIA News…

The diplomat noted that Moscow “very empathizes with what is happening now in the Suez Canal.” “We are ready to provide our Egyptian friends with any possible assistance from our side,” he stressed, adding that no official appeals from Cairo with a request for help have yet been received.

The giant ship Ever Given ran aground in the southern Suez Canal on March 23, blocking it completely. It is currently blocking 321 vessels that have no backup paths. On the morning of March 27, it was reported that the container ship was slightly moved after about 20 thousand tons of soil were removed from the area of ​​the incident. Later it became known that it was decided to unload the ship.