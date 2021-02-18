Social activists proposed to expand the benefits for housing and utility payments by charging the poor with subsidies to pay in the presence of debts. The idea was formulated in a letter from the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation and NP “ZhKKH-Kontrol” to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the Izvestia newspaper writes.

At the moment, subsidies are ceased to be charged if the recipient does not pay for the communal apartment within two months. The authors of the appeal emphasize that the ban on the issuance of subsidies for citizens with debt leads to a vicious circle.

“A citizen cannot receive a subsidy because he has debts. And they continue to accumulate, since there is no subsidy, ”explained the author of the initiative, head of the Public Chamber of Russia commission on housing and communal services, construction and roads, head of the executive director of Housing and Utilities Control Svetlana Razorotneva.

The letter also says that the head of the Cabinet was offered to change the approach to assessing family income, which determines the right to assistance. At the moment, they take into account the indicator for the last six months, public figures consider it necessary to reduce the period to two months. This is how you can help people with precarious earnings or those who have lost their jobs.

Earlier, the amount of fines for non-payment of utilities due to coronavirus were named. According to Deputy Minister of Construction and Housing and Utilities Maxim Egorov, the average amount for non-payment of housing and communal services since April 2020, when a moratorium on collecting a penalty for late payments was introduced, does not exceed 1,000 rubles.

