Speaker of the Parliament of Burkina Faso Buguma proposed the creation of a Russian-African bank

The Speaker of the Burkina Faso Transitional Parliament, Ousmane Buguma, proposed the creation of a joint Russian-African bank with a branch in his country. According to the politician, the organization would facilitate banking operations and make it easier for Moscow to finance development projects in Burkina Faso. RIA News.

“When trading and investing together, it is very useful to have a financial system or a bank to facilitate transactions,” he stressed. According to the African politician, an appropriate decision would help to strengthen cooperation between Burkina Faso and Russia in the main sectors of the economy.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the Republic of the Congo (RK) Georgy Chepik said that in the coming months the countries would sign an agreement on the construction of a pipeline to supply oil products to an African country. The route will connect the largest cities of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Pointe-Noire and Brazzaville.

The intergovernmental agreement should be signed before the Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in July 2023 in St. Petersburg. The Russian company ZNGS-Prometheus is showing interest in the project.

In addition, the speaker of Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party, Christopher Mutswangwa, asked Russia to build an oil pipeline through Mozambique. According to him, the country would like to cooperate with Moscow in the construction of ports, railways, generation facilities and the distribution of electricity.