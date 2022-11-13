While relief and peace reach the people of Kherson, fear persists with continued fighting elsewhere on the vast battlefield that Ukraine has become over the last eight and a half months. After their withdrawal from Kherson, Kremlin troops take control of other locations such as the town of Mayorsk, in an area under the domination of Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region.

This was announced this Sunday by the Russian Ministry of Defense, whose spokesman, General Igor Konashenkov, stated that “as a result of the successful offensive operations of our troops, the town of Mayorsk has been completely liberated in the direction of Donetsk.” He also stressed that in this advance troops and material of the “enemy” have been “eliminated”, according to the TASS news agency.

This town, located on the outskirts of Horlivka, north of Donetsk, had become “hell” in recent days after intense fighting between the two sides, according to the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, said yesterday.

Two children celebrate the liberation of Kherson and raise their national flag. /



REUTERS



What situation is the recently liberated Kherson in meanwhile? Most relieved, according to residents. As soon as she saw the Ukrainian soldiers arrive, Svetlana Galak was one of the many neighbors who had “tears of happiness” upon realizing that the tables had turned for her people and harboring the hope that “Ukraine will finally be liberated.” “I asked our soldiers: Is it already victory? Can we open the champagne? », Said this 43-year-old woman who lost her 15-year-old daughter in a Russian bombing.

Critical infrastructure destroyed



However, despite the happiness for the liberation, the situation in Kherson is and will be hard for the next few days. Zelenski denounced this Sunday that Moscow destroyed all critical infrastructure before leaving the territory. The president promised to restore communication facilities, water supply, heating and electricity, although he stressed that it is not yet time to carry out these works. The important thing is to get rid of the threat in the area.

The Ukrainian leader explained that there are ten groups of experts working to deactivate all kinds of explosives and have already neutralized 2,000 mines, tripwires and unused ammunition. Out of an abundance of caution, he asked the population to be careful not to independently check the buildings, nor the objects left behind by the occupants.