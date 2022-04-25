Home page politics

Of: Helena Gries Daniel Dillmann Andreas Schmid Lucas Maier

The Ukraine war is shifting south and east. The Russian army will also attack Ukrainian cities on Monday. The news ticker.

+++ 8 p.m.: Already on the first day of the Ukraine war (02/24/2022) Russian troops occupied the nuclear ruins in Chernobyl. After almost a month, the armed forces withdrew from there, as reported by afp. On Tuesday (April 26, 2022) Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will travel to the former power plant.

The nuclear vehicle is accompanied by a team of experts. On site, the team is to take radiation measurements and repair remote monitoring systems, according to the UN organization. Data will then be sent back to the IAEA headquarters in Vienna via the systems. Grossi has been in the Ukraine since the end of March. Against the background of the Russian attack, there were repeated concerns about the safety of the Ukrainian reactors.

Attack by Russia drives thousands away – Kyiv reports increasing numbers

+++ 19.25: Destruction and death are not the only consequences of the Ukraine war. 26,397 refugees have been registered in the capital Kyiv since the beginning of the Russian attack. As the deputy head of the state administration in Kyiv, Marina Honda, announced, the number of internally displaced persons registered in the capital rose by 9,000 people in the past week.

Ukraine war: Expert team travels to Chernobyl. The nuclear ruins were occupied by Russia for almost a month. (Archive photo) © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa

Most of the displaced people come from the regions of Donetsk, Chernihiv and Kyiv. Internally displaced persons in Ukraine receive state support, which is why they have to register. At the beginning of March, UNHCR estimated the number of internally displaced people in Ukraine at 1.85 million. This number is likely to be much higher at the moment.

Refugees in Kyiv (as of April 25, 2022):

All in all: 26,397

26,397 In the Darnytskyi district: 4545

4545 In the Dniprovskyi district: 4110

4110 In the Sviatoshynskyi district: 3136

3136 Source: pravda.ua

Ukraine war: Russia attacks near Kharkiv – several dead

+++ 6 p.m.: The town of Dergachiv was the last target of the Russian attacks, as the head of the community, Dergachev Vyacheslav Zadorenko, announced. At 6:00 a.m. the shelling of the Kharkiv suburb began, Zadorenko said.

The online newspaper suspilne reports that gas pipes were targeted during the attack. The attack killed three villagers around noon. Eyewitnesses reported that there were two men and a woman. The shelling was carried out both with artillery and with mortars, according to Zadorenko.

Attack on infrastructure: Gas supply partially interrupted

Some areas are currently cut off from the gas supply as a result of the attacks. Destroyed houses that are on fire can be found throughout the community, reports Zadorenko.

In addition to the three dead, at least one person was injured, according to the head of the regional military administration in Kharkiv, Oleh Synegubov. The information could not be independently verified at this time.

War in Ukraine: disagreement over ceasefire in Mariupol

+++ 4.30 p.m: Russia appears to be targeting railway stations. Now there are the first figures for dead and injured. Five people were killed and 18 others injured in suspected Russian rocket attacks on railway facilities near the towns of Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn in western Ukraine’s Vinnytsia region. This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda, citing the regional administration.

+++ 3.45 p.m.: Russia sets further conditions for the evacuation of civilians in Mariupol. Russian troops would not attack when the people at the Azov Steel Plant left on April 25. According to Ukrainian information, around 1,000 civilians are holding out in the encircled plant.

+++ 3 p.m.: In Mariupol there is currently one ceasefire – However, there seems to be disagreement about the type of escape corridors that should be used to save the civilian population. The Russian Defense Ministry said Russian troops are retreating to a safe distance, allowing people to flee in a direction of their choice.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk has now declared that no agreement could be reached with Moscow on such escape corridors. It’s about ways out of the Azov Steelworks. The government in Kyiv had previously complained that Russia was preventing people from fleeing to territory controlled by Ukraine. The people should therefore be allowed to flee to Russia or to the areas occupied by pro-Russian separatists.

Ukraine War: Region awaits Russian attack

+++ 2.15 p.m.: The Zaporizhia region of Ukraine is preparing for a Russian attack. The regional council of the southern region said on Monday that they are planning “defense”. In a statement it said with a view to Russia. “The enemy is preparing for an offensive.” The southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia is a key stopover for evacuees leaving the beleaguered city of Mariupol and the Russian-held areas of southern Ukraine.

Ukraine War: Attacks on train stations

+++ 1 p.m.: Russia is apparently targeting train stations: Russian troops attacked five train stations in central and western Ukraine on Monday morning. It is about the “systematic destruction of the (Ukrainian) railway infrastructure,” as Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of Ukraine’s state railway company, explained according to CNN.

There are no reports of deaths or injuries. At the beginning of April there was an apparently targeted civilian attack on the Kramatorsk train station. More than 50 people died.

Ukraine War: Ceasefire in Mariupol

+++ 12.30 p.m.: Moscow has announced a ceasefire in the area around the Azov steelworks in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol for Monday. The Russian troops would “cease all combat operations” and “withdraw their units to a safe distance” from 1 p.m. (CEST) to ensure the evacuation of civilians, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said. The civilians would be taken “in any direction they chose.”

Ukraine war: People should leave Luhansk

+++ 10.15 a.m.: Due to the tense situation in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, the population is being asked to leave their homeland. Otherwise they would be “victims of forced deportation to Russia,” said the head of the region, Serhiy Haidai. He said, according to Ukrainska Pravda: “Evacue to safe regions of Ukraine. Don’t let the Russians take you anywhere by force, with no documents and no respect for human rights.”

Haidai is currently planning to evacuate people in the Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, Hirske, Popasna and Rubishne regions. Several houses have been destroyed in the areas, and the town of Hirske is currently under Russian fire. There are repeated reports that Russia is relocating people. Destinations are Siberia, the Caucasus or Antarctica. These allegations have not been confirmed.

Ukraine War: Steelworks in Mariupol under heavy shelling

+++ 7:16 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian military, it has repelled several Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine. “The enemy attempted to storm in the direction of Izyum – Barvinkove and Izyum – Kramatorsk, but were unsuccessful, shelling the villages of Velika Komyshuvahka, Virnopillya and Nova Dmytrivka,” the Ukrainian General Staff said in its situation report on Monday.

In the Donetsk area and further south, Russian combat operations were primarily limited to heavy artillery fire on the Ukrainian positions. Only in the small town of Popasna, which has been fought over for weeks, have there been further storm attempts. In the city of Mariupol, the Azovstal steelworks was hit with bombs and rockets, it said. The General Staff made no statements about its own losses.

Update from Monday, April 25, 2022, 6:15 a.m: During the Ukraine war, Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is preparing for an attack by Russian troops. The Ukrainian armed forces expect an offensive in the coming days, the local military chief Oleksandr Vikul wrote in the online service Telegram on Sunday. Multi-level defense lines have been set up and attempts are being made to evacuate civilians from vulnerable areas.

Ukraine war: Russia completes troop transfer – fierce fighting in Donbass

First report: Kyiv – Russia has completed the troop deployment from the front lines around Kyiv probably finished. The Kremlin is now concentrating its attacks on the south and east of the country. Heavy fighting between Ukraine and Russia was reported from both regions during the night.

Russia is said to have fired on the port city of Odessa for the first time during the Ukraine war. The city, located in the south-west, had so far been spared from attacks by the Russian army. According to the Ukrainian President, on Sunday night Volodymyr Zelenskyy seven rockets fired at Odessa. Two were able to intercept the city’s air defenses. One of the other rockets would have hit a multi-story apartment building, among other things. A total of up to 20 people were injured in the rocket attacks on Odessa. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attacks were aimed at a military airfield in the area. The Russian army managed to destroy a logistics terminal through which Ukraine received “large shipments” of weapons from the United States and Europe.

Ukraine War: Situation in the morning – fierce fighting in Odessa, casualties for Russia

Heavy fighting is also reported from the Donbass in eastern Ukraine. But Russia seems to be suffering great losses there. According to the news portals Kyiv Independent and Ukrayinska Pravda, the Ukrainian air defense system in particular is celebrating great successes. Over the weekend alone, it is said to have shot down four more Russian fighter jets. According to Nato-Estimates meanwhile Russia has suffered the following losses in the Ukraine war:

Soldiers: 21,600

Aircraft: 177

Helicopters: 154

Tanks: 854

Armored vehicles: 2205

Artillery: 403

Anti-aircraft guns: 69

Mobile rocket launchers: 143

Tankers: 76

Tactical drones: 182

Ships and boats: 8

Other vehicles: 1543

Ukraine War: Situation on Sunday – Diplomatic efforts underway

After numerous top European politicians, the USA is now also sending its highest diplomat to Kyiv. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin travel to the capital to meet Zelenskyy. A “list of the necessary weapons and the speed of their delivery” will be discussed, according to Zelenskyy. He also hopes that the US will support arms deliveries from Germany. “So that they (Germany) start delivering what they have and what they are not using.”

At the same time, efforts are also being made over the weekend and Sunday to resolve the war in Ukraine peacefully after all. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will post earlier in the week Moscow travel there to meet the Russian President Wladimir Putin hold true. Guterres also wants to meet Zelenskyj in Kyiv afterwards. The aim of the trip is to agree on a ceasefire between the two sides. (dil/afp/dpa)