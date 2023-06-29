Russia | Observations of Prigozhin or his double being in St. Petersburg

According to the Lithuanian security police, the double being of the leader of the rebellion, Yevgeni Prigožin, was involved in an obfuscation operation in Vilnius in 2020. Now the people of St. Petersburg say that they saw Prigožin free.

Petersburgers believe they have seen the captured rebel leader Yevgeny Prigozhin on the loose in the city, news website Fontanka said on Wednesday. Two different eyewitnesses told Fontanka that they had seen Prigozhin on Monday and Wednesday at the Trezzini Palace Hotel, which he reportedly owns.

Prigozhin was said to have conversed with his subordinates in a friendly manner.

Autocrat of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has announced that Prigozhin has arrived in Belarus as agreed with the Russian government during the rebellion.

Prigozhin’s private plane with registration number RA-02795 was seen on Flightradar landing at the Matshulischi airfield near Minsk on Tuesday. The same plane flew from Minsk to St. Petersburg on Wednesday. If the owner was on board, he would have just stayed in Minsk.

Lithuania security police, VSD, may disappoint those who hoped to see Prigozhin in St. Petersburg.

In Lithuania, a man named Yevgeny Prigozhin is known, who had Prigozhin’s Russian passport and looked like Prigozhin, but was not the Wagner conductor Prigozhin. The Lithuanian public radio company reports on the double creature LRT.

The double being visited Lithuania twice in February 2020.

On the first visit, the double creature photographed the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Lithuania and returned to the airport the same day.

On the second visit, he photographed the Lithuanian Parliament, the National Museum and the Grand Duke’s Palace. That time, he did not return to the flight he had booked, but left Lithuania by train for Belarus the next day.

Now According to LRT, in connection with the house search of Prigožin’s office, material has been found which reveals that he is also behind his double being. The purpose of the double being’s visits to Lithuania was to show that the EU’s sanctions against him do not hold. It was a cover-up operation.

Prigozhin is known from Kirjava for his propaganda machines. He is the owner of the St. Petersburg troll factory and his holding company Concord has a Telegram channel.