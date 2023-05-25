Russia | NY Times: Ukraine was behind the Kremlin’s drone attack, the United States estimates

A spectacular video of the explosion of the second plane spread quickly, but the incident did not cause significant damage to the buildings.

Ukrainian intelligence or special forces were likely behind the May 3 drone attack on Russia’s power center, the Kremlin, US intelligence newspaper estimates of The New York Times by.

In the past, the case has also been suspected as Russia’s own propaganda ploy, for example because it seemed so unlikely that the drones would reach the Kremlin through air defense.

of the United States the authorities’ perception is based, among other things, on the internal communications of the Russian and Ukrainian authorities obtained by intelligence. However, US intelligence does not know which Ukrainian unit was behind the act or whether the president of Ukraine knew Volodymyr Zelenskyi about it – some of The New York Times’ official sources believe that he did not know.

Two drones reportedly flew towards the Kremlin on March 3, but were shot down by Russia. Russia claimed that it was an attempt to assassinate the president Vladimir Putinwho was not even in the Kremlin at the time.

According to The New York Times, the new information about the perpetrator of the attack has caused concern among the US president Joe Biden in the administration because it raises concerns that Russia would accuse the United States of complicity in Ukrainian attacks inside Russia’s borders and prompt Russia to expand the war.