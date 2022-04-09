How many nuclear weapons does Russia have? What kind of arsenal does Moscow have at its disposal? Where can they strike? How many weapons are used in the war with Ukraine and how many are operational? The questions are answered by the in-depth analysis by Alessandro Ricci, dedicated to the Russian nuclear arsenal, published in the latest issue of “Iriad Review. Peace and Conflict Studies “.

It is estimated that, in early February 2022, nuclear warheads in the Russian arsenal amounted to a total of just under 6 thousand units. Of these, the number of usable ones represents more than half of the total, or approximately 4,477 units, of which 1,588 are already deployed and operational, considering both strategic and non-strategic weapons.

Of the operational warheads, we read in the study, 812 are those arranged in ground ballistic missile systems, 576 are those intended for the use of ballistic systems mounted on nuclear submarines and further 200 those operable by bombers equipped for the use of atomic weapons. Of the remaining publications, 2,889 are instead those not deployed and in storage, most of which (1,912) are represented by non-strategic publications and a substantial minority of strategic publications (977).

The remaining 1,500 warheads are those that have been withdrawn and are being dismantled. As they have not yet been completely decommissioned, however, these heads still potentially remain re-insertable and reusable in a short time. Therefore, it is also necessary to consider in the calculation this kind of warheads as part of the available Russian arsenal.

The number of warheads available and armable by Russia, however, is currently subject to and regulated by the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (“New Start”). The Treaty binds the two signatories of the Treaty, the United States and Russia, to maintain their nuclear arsenal at least until 2026, within certain limits through which it was actually possible to limit the growth of nuclear arsenals between Washington and Moscow and limit their effectiveness. weapons systems already deployed.

The boundaries within which the two states are bound to maintain themselves are: limit of 800 nuclear missile carriers between deployed and non-deployed; limit of 1,550 warheads deployed between bombers and missiles; limit of 700 carriers deployed simultaneously between intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), ballistic missiles for submarines (Slbm) and heavy bombers equipped for nuclear weapons.

Over the past thirty years, Russia has pursued a continuous path of modernization of its nuclear arsenal, which should have led, according to plan, to an update in 2020 of 70% of the entire military inventory. Taking into consideration the missile arsenal alone, Russian officials estimated that, again in 2020, the transition from Soviet-era atomic weapons to more modern systems was approximately 83% complete, the study shows.

Chapter intercontinental ballistic missiles: those armed and ready for use would be 306 and can equip up to a total of 1,185 nuclear warheads. The national bases are: Saratov-63, Bryansk-18, Komsomolsk-na-Amure-31, Trekhgorny-1, Lesnoy-4, Khabarovsk-47, Voronezh-45, Irkutsk-45, Belgorod-22, Vologda-20 , Mozhaysk-10, Olenegorsk2. The intercontinental missiles currently used by the Russian armed forces, the study reads, are of different types and can have both mobile supports and be stored inside silos.

Out of a total of 49 submarines that make up the entire Russian naval army, those with nuclear propulsion, or the only ones capable of equipping atomic weapons, are currently 11 and of different types. Another 6 submarines are under construction and will expand the Russian navy in the coming years. At the moment there are 3 fleets to which nuclear-powered submarines are assigned. Depending on the type of membership, submarines can be equipped with a variable number of carriers up to a maximum of 16 ballistic missiles for a total power of the entire navy of about 800 warheads.

However, the maximum number that can be transported at the same time has been reduced due to the limitations imposed by the New Start to an estimated number between 576 and 624.

The air section consists mainly of Tu-160 and Tu-95MS bombers. The entire Russian air fleet is estimated to consist of around 60-70 bombers in total. Each bomber of the first type can carry up to 12 carriers, while those of the second type can be equipped with between 6 and 16 missiles. The Russian bombers, therefore, would have a total transport capacity of about 800 total warheads, even if it is estimated that those actually assigned to the air component of the entire Russian arsenal do not exceed 600 units.

As for non-strategic or tactical weapons, mainly dual-use systems, i.e. weapons capable of being equipped with both conventional and nuclear warheads, these are entrusted to all sections of the Russian Armed Forces, especially the defensive ones. . According to estimates, there are just over 1,900 warheads assigned to this type of force.

Of these, 387 are those used by the defensive system of the territory, especially the air one, but to a lesser extent also the coastal one. 90 warheads are assigned to ground forces, to equip short-range ballistic missiles and land-launched cruise missiles. The air forces are then assigned 500 warheads for use on medium-range bombers and dual-use fighter-bombers. However, the largest share of non-strategic weapons is assigned to the navy, including naval aviation, with approximately 935 warheads for ground attack tools, anti-ship and anti-submarine cruise missiles. The importance of the non-strategic component within the Russian arsenal should not be underestimated.