Ukrainian War, the analysis of American strategists

Russian threats to the West bring to mind the US alarm in mid-March.

Nuclear strategists and former US officials warn that there is a growing risk of an involuntary slip into direct conflict, even, in some scenarios, into one. nuclear exchange. To write it, in an editorial, is the New York Times.

“The prospect of a nuclear war“, warned António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations,” has now returned to the channel of possibilities “.

Leaders on both sides stress that they consider such a war unthinkable, even as they continue to make preparations and issue statements on how they could carry it out. But fear, experts point out, is not deliberate escalation towards warbut a misunderstanding (or a provocation) gone too far that, while each party rushes to respond in the best way, risks spiraling out of control.

The war in Ukraine increases these risks to a level never seen since the Cuban missile crisis, and is somehow potentially more dangerous than then, say some experts.

The forces of BORN, a defensive organization, are massing close to the Russian borders which, with much of the army mired in Ukraine, are unusually vulnerable. The leaders, increasingly paranoid of the Kremlin, in the face of economic devastation and internal turmoil, they may believe that a Western plot to remove them is imminent. Indeed, that it is already in place.

Russia said it considers other military aid that Western governments are sending to Ukraine as one declaration of war and speculated that it could strike NATO convoys. Over the past weekend, Russian missiles hit a Ukrainian base a few miles from Polish territory.

“The possible uses of nuclear weapons they are extremely low. But not zero. It is real and could even increase “, explain US military experts.

The Kremlin agitates the nuclear threat, but it may not just be a threat. War planners in Moscow are haunted by fears of an invasion of the BORN and insinuated in recent political documents and war plans that Russia could repel such a threat through a single nuclear strike, a move that Soviet-era leaders had always dismissed as unthinkable.

The outcome of such an escalation would be impossible to predict. A recent simulation ofPrinceton Universitywhich projects each side’s war plans and other indicators, estimated that it could trigger a tit-for-tat exchange that, turning into warfare with strategic weapons, such as ICBMs, could kill 34 million people in hours.

Alexander Vershbow, Deputy Secretary General of the BORN from 2012 to 2016, he said Western leaders believe Russian plans to use nuclear weapons in a major crisis are sincere, increasing the risk of any accident or misstep.

With Russian forces fighting in a conflict in Ukraine that Moscow leaders have described as existential, Vershbow added: “That risk has definitely grown in the past two and a half weeks.”

At least since 2014, when the annexation of the Crimea on the part of Russia has led to strong tensions with the West, Moscow has articulated a policy of potential use of nuclear weapons against any threat to the “existence of Russia itself”.

In 2017, Fly published an ambiguously worded doctrine that stated that it could, in a major conflict, conduct a “show of readiness and determination using non-strategic nuclear weapons,” which some analysts say could be accomplished with a single nuclear launch.

Evgeny Buzhinsky, a retired member of the Russian military staff, described the purpose of such an attack as “showing intent, as a factor in reducing escalation.” Some versions believe that the explosion affects uninhabited territory, other versions assume that it affects enemy troops.

In 2018, Putin claimed that the Russia it could use nuclear warheads “within seconds” of an attack on Russian territory, raising fears that a border “skirmish” or other incident could, if mistaken for something larger, trigger a nuclear attack.