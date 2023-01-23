Russia | NOW: Russian agents are suspected of sending letter bombs to Spain – may be considering terrorist acts in Europe

US officials anonymously tell the New York Times that the Russian intelligence service is suspected of being behind the letter bombs sent to the prime minister in Spain, among other things.

American magazine of the New York Times according to Russia may be planning sabotage to those European countries that support Ukraine. The newspaper bases its information on official sources in the United States, who report the matter anonymously.

According to the New York Times, both American and European officials suspect that Russian military intelligence agents trained a white supremacist group to carry out letter bombings in Spain.

Between November and December, six letter bombs were found in Spain, which were sent to the country’s prime minister, defense minister and foreign diplomats, among others. One of the bombs was also sent to a Spanish arms factory. An employee of the Ukrainian embassy was injured in the attacks, which the American authorities consider to be terrorism.

of the New York Times according to information, investigations into the attacks have focused in recent weeks on the far-right Russian Imperial Movement, which has members across Europe and military training centers in St. Petersburg. The group is believed to have connections with Russian intelligence, and several prominent members of the group have been to Spain and established relationships with far-right groups operating in Spain. The United States has classified the group as a terrorist organization.

US officials tell the New York Times that the purpose of the Russians who carried out the letter bombings was probably to keep European countries on their toes and test how they could carry out attacks if Russia decided to take the war to the next level. The purpose was also probably to send a message that Russia and its networks are capable of carrying out terrorist attacks in Europe and in the capitals of NATO member countries that support Ukraine in the war.

of the New York Times there are no indications that Russia is ready for wider, covert attacks in Europe. Russian officials believe they could provoke NATO into action and cause a wider conflict. According to the New York Times, for the same reason, the president Vladimir Putin has not carried out a conventional attack on NATO countries.

According to the US authorities, however, Putin’s assessment of terrorist activities could change if Russia continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine. According to officials, Putin has given Russian intelligence services broad powers to develop and carry out covert operations in Europe, but it is unclear at what level the Kremlin was involved in the letter bombings.