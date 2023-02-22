Home page politics

Ukrainian artillery units fire on Russian positions near Bakhmut in Donetsk region. © Madeleine Kelly/imago

War is raging in Ukraine, and Bakhmut is the scene of one of the toughest battles. Russia now calls the city “Artemivsk”.

Bachmut – The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Bakhmut calls “our fortress”: The battle for the city in the Donetsk region is one of the toughest in the Ukraine war. For the past six months, Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut have been exposed to Russian attacks every day.

Shortly before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, Russia intensified the attacks in Bakhmut. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military is apparently running out of ammunition, and artillery shells in particular are said to be missing there. But the Ukrainian soldiers are still holding their ground in Bakhmut, despite sub-zero temperatures and an almost completely destroyed city.

Just a few days ago, the Ukrainian government called on the remaining 5,000 residents – from the original 70,000 – to leave Bakhmut immediately. An indication of how badly the situation continues to deteriorate. Russia has apparently also brought the two main supply routes into the city under control. All that’s left is a little country road like that BBC reports.

Fears are mounting that Russian forces may soon have taken Bakhmut completely, and indications are that the Ukrainian military will launch an orderly retreat should the city become untenable.

Ukraine war: Bakhmut is now called “Artemivsk” in Russia’s state media

In addition to the military operations, there is another development in the battle for Bakhmut: the city is only called “Artemivsk” by Russia. In reports of the Russian news agency mug one has searched in vain for the name “Bachmut” for several months. Most recently, in July 2022, reports from the state agency spoke of “Bachmut” – in texts after that one only reads the name “Artemivsk”. What is behind the new language regulation and what makes it so controversial?

In honor of the Russian revolutionary Artyom (full name: Fyodor Andreyevich Sergeyev), in 1924 the Soviets changed the name of the city of Bakhmut, as it had been known for centuries, to “Artemivsk”. Almost 100 years later, it got its historical name back. After the conflicts in eastern Ukraine began in 2014, the city of Artemivsk also largely came under the control of pro-Russian separatists. In the course of a military offensive by the Ukrainian government, however, the city was recaptured a few months later. After that, in 2016 Ukraine finally officially renamed the city from “Artemivsk” back to “Bachmut” – the name after a Russian communist seemed to have become too inappropriate.

Ukraine war rages in Donbass: Soledar once “Karlo-Libknechtivsk”

Bakhmut is not the only town with such a history. Today’s Soledar was also only renamed in 1991. Previously, the village founded in 1924, which was later united with another, was still called Karlo-Libknechtivsk. The namesake was Karl Liebknecht, who was part of the communist movement in the German Empire.

Pro-Russian separatists also occupied Soledar in 2014. Remarkably, even on the Russian side, Soledar is still not called “Karlo-Libknechtivsk”, although Russia has had the entire city area under its control since mid-January 2023. (ale)