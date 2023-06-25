From a failed coup in 1991, the new Russia was born

On the morning of August 19, 1991, state television broadcast Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake ballet instead of the traditional newscasts. People thought it was someone in the country’s leadership diedbut soon the radio broadcast a statement explaining that Mikahil Gorbachev – then secretary of the Communist Party (Pcus), Soviet president and proponent of a powerful reform program – could not perform his duties “for health reasons” and power would pass to the State Emergency Committee.

The self-proclaimed body – formed by senior members of the Communist Party of the USSR – suspended the activities of political parties and some newspapers, imposing censorship and a ban on demonstrations and strikes.

Gorbachev was on vacation in the Crimea and was seized at his dacha; the following day he was supposed to sign the new Treaty on the Union of Soviet Republics in Moscow. The then first elected president of Russia, Boris Yeltsin, and his supporters refused to obey the decrees of the Committee, finding strong support among the population. The White House, the seat of government and parliament in Moscow, became the center of resistance to the coup plotters, with thousands of Muscovites starting to build barricades. Desertions in the army and in the secret services, the stiff resistance of Yeltsin and his people, but also the international support for the democrats led to the failure of the coup on August 21st. Gorbachev returned to Moscow and on 24 August resigned as secretary of the CPSU. In the following months, the States of the Union they began to declare independence. On December 25, Gorbachev also resigned as president of the USSR. The following day, the Soviet Union formally ceases to exist.

