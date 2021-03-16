Russia Novaya Gazeta released a video with a “courier” spraying material at the entrance to a delivery: The magazine demands an investigation into a suspected chemical attack

A magazine known for its critical journalism was evacuated on Monday when a “strong and persistent” odor of the chemical spread to the building, according to the magazine.

Moscow

Russian the newspaper’s Novaya Gazeta editorial has appealed to the Moscow authorities to properly investigate the application of the chemical to the building it uses.

The magazine released an instant messaging service on Twitter late Monday night video, which is described as the front of the delivery building. In the video, a person dressed as a courier sprays something from a tank on his bicycle in front of the building’s entrance.

“The idea is clear: workers who have passed through the substance spread it to all layers,” the magazine notes.

Delivery was evacuated on Monday, according to reporters, the building began to smell a “strong and persistent” chemical. According to them, it resembled a smell that was observed by a 2017 magazine columnist Julia Latyninan after a gas shock to the apartment.

Representatives of the authorities who arrived at the scene stated that nothing toxic or suspicious was found at the scene.

Known for his critical journalism, Novaya Gazeta and its journalists have been attacked several times. The most famous of the magazine’s murdered journalists was shot in 2006 Anna Politkovskaya.

Novaya Gazeta on Monday released the second part of its series, in which it investigates executions by local authorities in the style of execution in Chechnya, which belongs to Russia.

On the other hand, the editor-in-chief of the magazine Dmitry Muratov reminded AFP on Monday that three NGOs had announced on Monday that they would take legal action against the remote mercenary company Wagner for a war crime in Syria. The lawsuits are based on Novaya Gazeta’s reporting, Muratov pointed out.

In his petition to the authorities, the delivery pointed out that it rents only part of the building. In the same building there is, among other things, a children’s music school, next door the office of the Moscow Transport Agency.