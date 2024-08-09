Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation in Vienna: Russia notified the IAEA about the situation at the Kursk NPP

Russia has notified the IAEA of the situation at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in connection with the Ukrainian army’s attempted attack on the Kursk region. Presumable fragments of downed missiles were found at the plant, the agency reported in its Telegram channel Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna.

“On August 8, debris and remains were found at the station, presumably fragments of downed missiles, including in the area of ​​the radioactive waste processing complex,” the statement said.

At the same time, no facts of direct shelling of the city of Kurchatov, the nuclear power plant and energy infrastructure have been recorded, but the tense situation remains, the permanent mission added. The mission also emphasized that Ukraine’s reckless actions put the entire global nuclear industry at risk.

Earlier, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, in connection with the situation in the Kursk region, where the nuclear power plant is located, called for “maximum restraint” in order to avoid a nuclear accident.

Earlier, military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk suggested that the task of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region was to demonstrate the ability to attack Russia if it had the resources. In addition, according to Matviychuk, the Ukrainian Armed Forces also conducted reconnaissance in force. The military man named nuclear blackmail as another goal.