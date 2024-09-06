Kommersant: Demand for copywriters and editors has fallen due to neural networks

The growing popularity of neural networks has led to a decrease in demand for the services of copywriters and editors. The decline was noted “Kommersant”.

According to freelance market participants, the development of digital technologies has reduced the number of vacancies in areas related to transcription and translation of tests. The average salary has also decreased by 21 and 13 percent for copywriters and editors, respectively.

At the same time, there is a demand for vacancies that require the ability to work with generative neural network products (GPT). The average salary in this area has increased from 49.8 to 57.6 thousand rubles.

At the same time, it is premature to talk about a full-fledged replacement of human employees by artificial intelligence, Kommersant emphasizes. In particular, this is due to the fact that search engines pessimize texts written by artificial intelligence.

“For example, Google can penalize pages with texts written by artificial intelligence. When generative services began to grow in popularity, the search engine added “experience” to its standard ranking factors (“expertise”, “authority”, “trust”), which AI cannot convey,” the source told the publication.

