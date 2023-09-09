Kurganmashzavod: BMP-3 destroys light armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with one shot

The powerful gun of the infantry fighting vehicle BMP-3 of the Russian army can destroy light armored vehicles of the Armed Miles of Ukraine (APU) with one shot. This and other successes of the BMP-3 in the NVO zone were told by Roman Khromov, Deputy Executive Director for State Defense Order and Military-Technical Cooperation of Kurganmashzavod, reports RIA News.

According to Khromov, the Russian infantry fighting vehicle has fully justified itself at the front, given all the types of ammunition that are used there. So, with a direct hit by a 100-mm high-explosive fragmentation shot “Cherry” BMT-2 or armored personnel carriers of the enemy are completely destroyed.

“The type of anti-tank shot — the 100-millimeter Arkan missile — according to the military, successfully hits the enemy’s armored vehicles,” added a representative of the developer company.

The vehicle’s arsenal includes a 2A70 100mm cannon launcher that can launch anti-tank missiles, a 30mm 2A72 automatic cannon, and machine guns. Earlier it was reported that the production of additional protection kits for the BMP-3 – grilles and armored screens – has grown 30 times since 2022.