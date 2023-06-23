FATF did not begin to add Russia to the black and gray lists

The International Group on Combating Money Laundering (Financial Action Task Force, FATF) did not consider the issue of including Russia in either the black or the gray list, follows from messages organization published at the end of the plenary session.

At the same time, the FATF decided to add Croatia, Vietnam and Cameroon to the gray list. This means that all three countries will come under increased control of the organization and will have to improve their regimes to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

As for Russia, the FATF stressed that the country’s military actions in Ukraine continue to be contrary to its principles of promoting the security, soundness and integrity of the global financial system. The decision to suspend Russia’s membership remains in effect, according to a press release.

The FATF also warned that in order to protect the international financial system, all jurisdictions in the group must remain vigilant about the risks associated with circumventing anti-Russian sanctions.

Russia’s membership in the FATF was suspended in February 2023. At the same time, Moscow retained responsibility for the implementation of FATF standards and the fulfillment of financial obligations.

If Russia is also subsequently blacklisted, all member states of the group, as well as their financial institutions, will have to conduct enhanced verification of transactions with the country and, if necessary, take measures to protect the international financial system. Currently, Iran, Myanmar and North Korea are on this list, and 23 more states are on the gray list, including Turkey, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

The FATF has not officially announced that it will discuss the issue of blacklisting Russia at the next plenary meeting, but the Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly called for this, including on the eve of the group’s meeting.

In June, Bloomberg reported that Russia had reached out to at least 12 states, saying that investment and cooperation in defense and energy projects could be severely affected if blacklisted. The head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, also stated that the FATF has no objective grounds for inclusion in the list, wrote “News”.

Vasily Solodkov, director of the HSE Banking Institute, warned that blacklisting Russia would bring more problems than cutting off the SWIFT international payment system, as it would make transfers abroad impossible.