A billion-dollar fine is expected to get Russian companies to modernize their production facilities in time to avoid similar environmental damage.

In Russia metal company Nornickel has been fined more than 1.5 billion euros for environmental damage in Siberia, according to Reuters.

The accident happened in May last year, when more than 20,000 tons of diesel oil leaked into the Ambarnaja River when the foundations of the company’s diesel tank failed.

Environmental experts have called the accident the worst natural disaster since Soviet times.

Russia was declared a state of emergency and a president because of the accident Vladimir Putin held Nornickel to the principal owner To Vladimir Potanin public speaking.

An employee of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations tried to curb a diesel leak last June outside the city of Norilsk in Siberia.­

High the fine is intended to signal to Russian companies that action must be taken. According to Reuters, the fine is the largest punishment imposed in Russia’s history for environmental damage in Russia.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Victoria Abramchenko on Friday, following a court ruling, hoped owners of large, risky production facilities would change their attitudes and modernize their production.

“It is much cheaper to modernize production than to pay 146 billion rubles (about 1.5 billion euros) in damages.”

Nornickel’s largest owners are Potanin and aluminum company Rusal. In Finland, Nornickel owns the Harjavalta nickel plant, which it acquired in 2006.