Russian court ordered the jailed opposition leader To Alexei Navalny of an ally Kseniya Fadejevan on Friday to nine years in prison. Fadejeva's lawyers and supporters described the trial as a sham and said they would appeal the verdict.

“The events of this trial had nothing to do with justice,” the lawyer Semyon Vodnev said.

31 years old Fadejeva is a former member of the Tomsk City Council. He served as the head of Navalny's Tomskin office in Siberia.

Fadeyeva was put on Russia's terrorist list in January of last year and was one of the stars of the opposition after winning a council seat in the 2020 local elections.

Navalny's offices were labeled extremist organizations two years ago.