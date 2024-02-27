Nine years ago, the opponent of Vladimir Putin, who was a “young reformer”, a former deputy prime minister on the verge of becoming Boris Yeltsin's darling, was killed in front of the Kremlin, on the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky bridge which informally now bears his name. No demonstration to commemorate him has been authorized in Russia which has become a fascist regime, as reiterated by the co-president of the Center for Human Rights Oleg Orlov on the eve of his sentence today to two years and six months in prison, but flowers were laid, even by diplomats accredited to Moscow, on the bridge, in the improvised memorial which was promptly destroyed by the authorities.

Born in Gorki (now Nizhni Novgorod) in 1959, graduated in physics, he worked as a researcher until 1990, when he managed to get elected, after a period of local commitment against the construction of other nuclear power plants, in the first open elections to the Congress of people's deputies. He became governor of Nizhni Novgorod at age 32. In March 1997, first deputy prime minister and favorite to succeed the president. But he was overwhelmed by the financial crisis of the following year, with the country defaulting on public debt payments. So it was that Yeltsin “changed his mind and created Putin and it was his biggest mistake”, Nemtsov said in an interview with the Ukrainian radio Vesti on the very day of his assassination.

In 1999 he co-founded the Union of Right Forces, a coalition of liberal forces that entered the Duma in that year's elections. Nemtsov became deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament. But in 2003, the party failed to overcome the threshold. Over the years, he thus became one of Putin's most visible opponents. He was one of the leaders of the 2011-2012 protest season, although younger ones, such as Aleksei Navalny, were more visible, even abroad.

He expressed himself clearly, and immediately, against the annexation of Crimea and Moscow's role in the civil war in Donbass, as well as against the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his militias (five Chechens involved in the execution, just as five Chechens were convicted for the execution of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya).

Also on the day of his assassination, but on Radio Eco in Moscow, Nemtsov accused Putin of “turning Russia into a recruiting office”. Vladimir Kara-Murza, now in a penal colony in the Omsk region, sentenced to 25 years in prison (who signed a documentary about Nemtsov), and Ilya Yashin, serving a sentence of eight years and six months, had worked with Nemtsov . The first, in the United States to convince American deputies and senators to pass the Magnitsky Act of 2012 (“the most pro-Russia law ever approved in the United States”, he later said), and the second, on the denunciation front, the direct presence of the forces of Moscow in Ukraine.