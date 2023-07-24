Russia | Nine-year prison sentence for Navalny’s ally

Vadim Ostanin was sentenced to nine years in prison for participating in the activities of an extremist organization.

Opposition politician To Alexei Navalny ally Vadim Ostanin was sentenced on Monday in Russia to nine years in prison for participating in the activities of an extremist organization.

This was reported by Navalny’s organization on Monday In Telegram. The news agencies AFP and Reuters reported on it, among others.

Ostanin headed Navalny’s local office in the southern Siberian city of Barnaul. He was arrested in December 2021.

According to Navalny’s team, Ostani was convicted of doing “legitimate political work”. According to the team, criminal investigators pressured him to plead guilty, but Ostanin refused.

Navalny’s team also published excerpts from Ostanin’s letter, in which he says he was put in a small isolation cell with water, rats and bugs on the floor.

They say that Ostanin has lost 15 kilograms in captivity, suffers from neck and back pain, and has not been given medication.

Second Navalny’s ally, former campaign manager of the city of Ufa Liliya Chanyshevawas sentenced earlier this month to 7.5 years in prison for “creating an extremist organization.”

Aleksei Navalnyi, on the other hand, is serving a nine-year prison sentence in a penal colony for, among other things, fraud. The punishment is considered political.

He is now awaiting a new sentence on extremism charges. The charges could extend Navalny’s sentence by 20 years.

Navalnyi has been imprisoned since 2021, when he returned from hospital treatment in Germany amid worldwide media attention. He had been poisoned in Russia with the nerve agent Novichok.

Russia banned Navalny’s organizations as extremist organizations in 2021. Efforts to silence Putin’s critics have intensified since February 2022, when Russia launched a major invasion of Ukraine.

Several dissidents and critics of the administration have been sentenced to prison. Many have gone into exile.