Russia Niinistö and Putin discussed the imprisonment of Navalny – the discussion was initiated by Finland

On Thursday morning, President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed the arrest of Alexei Navalny and its implications for relations between European countries and Russia.

According to a press release from the Office of the President, the call was initiated by Finland.

During the call, the presidents also continued the discussion on superpower relations and arms control. This debate began at the turn of the year.

Already in an interview with HS on Monday, Niinistö said that he thought Navalnyi should be released as soon as possible because there are no grounds for his arrest.

“The capture of Navalni must end as abruptly as possible. At the same time, it must be said that there is no legal reason to keep him even arrested, ”Niinistö said on Monday.

Russian authorities arrested Navalny in Moscow on Sunday night. Shortly before his arrest, Navalnyi had returned to Russia from Berlin, where he was being treated for poisoning in Russia.