Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia Next year, Finns will be able to travel anywhere in Russia with an electronic visa

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 7, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
20
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The price of an electronic visa is about 34 euros.

Russian prime minister Mikhail Mišustin has approved a list of countries whose citizens can apply for an electronic visa for Russia from the beginning of next year, On the page of the Russian government.

On the list There are a total of 52 countries, including Finland and all the other Nordic countries.

The electronic visa pilot project started in 2017, but had several limitations. For example, foreign holders of electronic visas were only allowed to stay in certain areas.

From the beginning of next year, travel restrictions will be lifted, and in addition, foreigners will be able to stay in the country for 16 days instead of the previous eight days.

Electric the visa is issued online and does not require an invitation, a hotel reservation or any other document stating the reasons for traveling.

The price of an electronic visa is $ 40, or about 34 euros. Visas are free for children under the age of six.

In Finland, he told about it earlier Yle.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Rekha and Mukesh's love story started in Delhi, it was decided after 6 months to separate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In