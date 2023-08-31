Russia | Newspaper: The Kremlin demanded a secret funeral for Prigozhin

According to the newspaper, several Kremlin officials and members of the security service FSB were supervising the organization of the funeral.

Russian the presidential administration demanded that the Wagner mercenary company Yevgeny Prigozhin the funeral must be kept secret from the public, he claims The Moscow Times magazine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov still claimed on Tuesday that the Kremlin knew nothing about the funeral arrangements.

The newspaper bases its information on two anonymous Russian official sources.

“The purpose was to make sure that when Prigožin’s coffin is lowered into the grave, there will be no crowds, mercenaries, supporters, media and photos from the entrance to the cemetery on social media,” the sources said.

Prigozhin became famous as the leader of Wagner, but also for his Midsummer Rebellion against the Russian military leadership. A week ago, a private plane carrying Prigozhin and other passengers crashed in Kuzhenkino, Tver region near Moscow. All seven passengers and three crew members on board died.

The Kremlin has said that suspicions of Putin’s regime’s involvement in the downing of the plane are “complete lies”.