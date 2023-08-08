Vladimir Putin has signed a decree suspending agreements to avoid double taxation with 38 countries, including Italy. The provision concerns countries considered enemies. Only Malta and Japan are excluded. The decree enters into force from today.
Russia has signed agreements to avoid double taxation – i.e. to allow taxpayers not to pay taxes twice on the same income when working abroad – with 78 pesos.
