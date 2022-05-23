Home page politics

Anti-war graffiti in Poland: There are also protests in Russia against the invasion of Ukraine. © Mateusz Slodkowski/Imago

How the journalist Marina Ovssyannikova stormed the Russian “Tagesschau” may well be remembered by many – not the only Russian protest against the Ukraine war.

St. Petersburg – Visitors to a concert in Russia caused a stir with anti-war chants. Many users published a short video on social networks over the weekend, showing how hundreds of people in front of a stage keep shouting “shit war, shit war”.

According to independent media and well-known members of the opposition, the recording was made during a performance by the Russian rock group Kiss-Kiss last Friday in the Baltic Sea metropolis of St. Petersburg. “Kiss Kiss” is also written in illuminated letters on the stage.

Protests in Russia: No understanding for “special operation” Ukraine war

The band, which had previously opposed Russia’s war in Ukraine, initially did not comment. Some users worried that the musicians may now have to fear legal consequences. In Russia under President Vladimir Putin, the war against Ukraine is officially referred to only as a “special military operation”. Those who spread alleged “fake news” about Russia’s army face severe penalties.

Russian anti-war protests: journalist interrupts TV news broadcast

The most impressive anti-Putin protest in the media in the escalating Ukraine conflict to date: Marina Ovssyannikova on Moscow state television in March. “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. Here you will be lied to. Russians are against war” – with these sentences on a banner, the journalist caused a scandal in the evening news “Vremja” of the first channel. “No to the war!” shouted Ovsyannikova before the broadcast was interrupted and another report faded in.

Last week, a video of a concert by the band DDT in the city of Ufa in the Urals has already appeared in Russia’s social networks (see above video) shared many times. It shows frontman Yuri Shevchuk shouting to the audience: “Home, my friends, this is not the president’s ass that has to be licked and kissed all the time. Home – that’s the poor granny at the train station who sells potatoes.”

Shevchuk received applause from the concert-goers. It was later revealed that the singer was now under investigation for allegedly discrediting Russia’s armed forces. (dpa/frs)