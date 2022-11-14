Monday, November 14, 2022
Russia | News agencies: Foreign Minister Lavrov was hospitalized in Bali, Russia denies

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 14, 2022
in World Europe
Lavrov had traveled to Bali to attend the G20 summit.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has been delivered to a hospital on the Indonesian island of Bali, the news agencies Reuters and AP report.

According to the news agency Bloomberg, information about Tieto’s admission to the hospital was also confirmed by the Indonesian authorities. According to Reuters, the governor of Bali said at half past twelve Finnish time that Lavrov has left the hospital.

According to the governor, Lavrov was in the hospital for a health check-up. According to the governor, the minister’s condition was good.

According to AP news agency’s Indonesian sources, Lavrov has suffered from heart problems.

Lavrov had traveled to Bali to attend the G20 Summit.

Spokesman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova denies the information about Lavrov being hospitalized and calls the information “fake news”, reports such as Nexta, Meduza and Reuters.

According to the Russian news agency Tassi, Lavrov is in the hotel and, according to his own words, is preparing for the meeting of the G20 countries.

The news is updated.

