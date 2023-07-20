The Russian state prosecutor’s office has asked for a 20-year sentence in a penal colony for Alexey Navalny on a series of charges, including that of ‘extremism’. This was reported by Tass, according to which the sentence against the leader of the opposition is expected on August 4th.

Navalny is being held in the IK-6 penal colony of Melekhovo, about 235 kilometers east of Moscow, where he is already serving sentences for a total of 11 and a half years in prison on charges, among other things, of fraud.