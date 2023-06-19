Russian opponent accused of, among other things, rehabilitation of Nazism and inducing citizens to break the law

New trial today for former lawyer and Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, who risks another sentence of up to 30 years in prison on charges of “extremism”. The trial will take place at the IK-6 maximum security penal colony in Melekhovo in the Vlaimir region, about 250 kilometers east of Moscow, where Navalny is being held.

This time the Russian opponent is accused of rehabilitation of Nazism, creating an extremist organization, asking people to commit extremist activities, inducing citizens to break the law, funding extremist activities and asking a minor to commit acts that endangered the life of another minor. If found guilty of these charges that Navalny has defined as ” absurd ”, the former lawyer could be sentenced to another 30 years in prison, in addition to the 11 he is already serving.