Weapon also capable of overcoming NATO air defenses

Double nuclear propulsion, it can strike at “unlimited” range and evade ground-to-air defense systems by flying at low altitude. They have already nicknamed it “Flying Chernobyl“(Chernobyl Volante) and is the new weapon that Putin could also use in the event of attack on the United States in the event of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

The Burevestnik cruise missile – writes ilmessaggero.it – ​​has a double capacity with nuclear propulsion and has an almost unlimited range. According to experts, this weapon would also be able to overcome NATO air defenses, as it flies at low altitudes (between 45 and 90 meters).

The strength of this weapon is just that: most nuclear-powered cruise missiles fly at medium altitudes to save fuel. This results in a limited range, and increased exposure to being intercepted by enemy ground-to-air defense systems. Flying “lower” allows you to evade defense systems and at the same time have a wider range, capable of threatening military and civilian targets from an almost unlimited distance. For this reason the weapon of Putinif it worked, it would be really dangerous.

According to the defense expert Brent Eastwood, tests of the new missile have already begun: Russia has reportedly tested the cruise missile several times in an Arctic facility near Pankovo ​​on Novaya Zemlya in the Barents Sea. The hypothesis is based on the fact that last year some satellite images showed a test site, with a springboard for the Burevestnikalong with fallout shelters and shipping containers.

To give the nickname of Chernobyl flying this missile was Marshall Billingslea, a defense expert appointed by then President Trump. According to him, these weapons represent a waste of funds: “Frankly, they shouldn’t exist. Why on earth should you have a nuclear-powered nuclear-tipped cruise missile? It is none other than one Chernobyl flying “he would have said, referring to the risks that this type of missile entails.

Read also:

Berlusconi returns to the field and announces the birth of the Freedom Clubs

Politics and banks: Renzi defends Boschi on Etruria and points the finger at Visco

Dividends, Generali-Eni-Intesa among the highest to come: all the figures

Biden in Asia. Anti-China alliance with Korea and Japan but Kim heats up the missiles

Zelensky beats Musk: he is the most influential man of the year. Classification

Scudetto, back and forth between Pioli and Inzaghi: “Milan is better”, “Sure?”

Ronn Moss (Ridge of Beautiful) at the Forza Italia convention in Naples. VIDEO

Pirelli, presented the ‘Digital Solutions Center’ of Bari

Intesa Sanpaolo, opens today the new Museum of the Galleries of Italy in Naples

Subscribe to the newsletter

