“My Russia is in prison!” Supporters of Alexei Navalny demonstrate Sunday, January 31 during a new day of protests. They call for the release of the jailed opponent, despite increasing pressure from the Russian authorities who have stepped up warnings and legal proceedings.



In the Far East and Siberia, rallies were held in several cities, including Omsk, Vladivostok, Khabarosvk, Novosibirsk and Tomsk. According to the specialist NGO OVD Info, at least 261 people were arrested by the police in 25 towns. In Novosibirsk, the third largest city in Russia, the Navalny organization estimated “nearly 10,000” the number of protesters.

In Moscow, supporters of Alexey Navalny are to gather at 12 p.m. in front of the headquarters of the Russian security services (FSB), Lubyanka Square, where the authorities, who consider these gatherings illegal, plan to limit access to several streets and to close seven metro stations. The municipality also announced that restaurants and shops in the center of the capital will remain closed on Sunday and that the bus route will be changed.

Ну и куда без аквадискотеки Видео: Кирилл Хейфец / Медиазона pic.twitter.com/RERTnqccag – Медиазона (@mediazzzona) January 31, 2021

These rallies follow a first day of protests last Saturday, which brought together tens of thousands of Russians across the country and which resulted in more than 4,000 arrests and the opening of around 20 criminal cases .

In the previous days, the authorities have repeatedly warned supporters of Alexey Navalny. Police said protesters could be prosecuted for “mass riots” if the rallies turned violent. Russian telecoms gendarme Roskomnadzor announced for his part that he was going to sanction social networks for leaving messages online, according to him, encouraging minors to go and demonstrate.