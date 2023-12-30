Russia is pressing on in the war with Ukraine, the conflict – according to news in recent weeks – is proceeding with an inertia that appears favorable to Moscow. Nevertheless, There is a drastic increase in deaths and injuries among the Russian armed forces during 2023. There is no independent confirmation of the data that are released daily by the Ukrainian military leaders: according to Kiev, Russia has lost 358,270 men to date since the start of the war. In particular, 750 soldiers would have fallen in the last 24 hours. Ukrainian reports, as well as Russian reports on enemy losses, cannot be considered objectively reliable.

It is conceivable that a more realistic picture will be described by British intelligence, which monitors the conflict and analyzes daily developments, providing an overview of events and prospects. According to London, it is undeniable that in 2023 Russia suffered huge losses: this happened in particular due to the degradation of the quality of the 'war system', put to the test by a war that has been going on for 22 months and which has transformed in an exhausting tug-of-war on the pitch. According to the intelligence bulletin, the average number of Russian casualties per day has risen by almost 300 percent compared to 2022.

This increase is attributed to the transition of the Russian armed forces to a large, low-quality mass army, initiated by the partial mobilization of September 2022. In essence, Moscow has opted for a 'metamorphosis' that he preferred quantity to the preparation and specialization of the departments. Vladimir Putin has a virtually unlimited tank at his disposal to supply the front lines, but he cannot ask the military leaders to quickly deploy quality elements. According to estimates by British analysts, the damage caused by the war in the Russian military chain is profound: it will take five to ten years to reconstitute experienced and well-trained units.