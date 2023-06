How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Cuban regime Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, this Tuesday (13) | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER ASTAFYEV/SPUTNIK/GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE

Russia and Cuba are preparing an agreement for the Russian state company Rosneft to supply 1.64 million tons of oil and hydrocarbons per year to the Caribbean country. The information was revealed this Tuesday (13) by the Prime Minister of the Cuban regime, Manuel Marrero Cruz, after a meeting with the Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin.

The representative of the Cuban regime, who is on an official visit to Russia, said he spoke with Rosneft executives, who briefed him on the progress made by the working group created to prepare the agreement between Havana and Moscow.

According to Marrero, the agreement aims to guarantee a “stable supply” of oil for Cuba. He recognized that the country is facing difficulties with fuel supply.

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin emphasized that Russia “considers the strengthening of friendship and partnership with Cuba an unquestionable priority”.

He added that cooperation between Moscow and Havana “has stood the test of time and has repeatedly demonstrated its stability in the face of external challenges”, among which he cited economic sanctions from “hostile countries”.

Mishustin also said that the two countries are working on creating a bilateral payment system and have started trading based on their national currencies, the ruble and the Cuban peso.

Earlier, Manuel Marrero Cruz met with former Russian president and vice-president of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, with whom he discussed bilateral cooperation, including in the technical-military, transport, industrial and investment spheres.

They discussed cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the scholarship program for Cuban students and the creation of a special school for teaching the Russian language in Cuba.