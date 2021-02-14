Russia Navalvi supporters are calling for candlelight demonstrations on Sunday night

Street demonstrations have been suspended due to harsh police grips, but now attempts are being made to continue protesting on social media and in the courtyards of residential buildings.

Russian the most famous opposition leader Alexei Navalnyin supporters plan to hold candle demonstrations in the courtyards of residential buildings on Sunday across Russia. In doing so, Navalny supporters defied authorities who threatened protesters with arrests.

Navalny’s allies have suspended street protests temporarily because police have arrested thousands of protesters. Protesters are opposed to Navalnyi, who strongly criticizes the Kremlin, being sentenced to more than two and a half years in prison in a trial deemed to have been fictitious.

Despite this, protesters want to express support for Navalny by gathering outside their homes for 15 minutes on Valentine’s Day night. The purpose is to light the flashlights of mobile phones and place the candles in the shape of a heart.

“[Presidentti Vladimir] Putin there is fear. Navalnyi is love. That’s why we win, ”Navalny’s close ally, who spread the call Leonid Volkov wrote on Twitter according to news agency Reuters.

Navalnyi was arrested in January immediately when he returned from Germany back to Russia. He was treated at a hospital in Berlin after falling into a coma in August as a result of an attempted murder of a neurotoxin in Siberia.

Navalnyi blames Putin for the poisoning. Western powers are currently considering new sanctions against Russia. The Russian leadership denies allegations that it was behind an assassination attempt by an opposition figure.

Volkov, who fled to Lithuania, is one of Navalny’s allies, many of whom are under house arrest or exile.

He urged people to post pictures of Sunday’s gatherings on social media and add the tag “love is stronger than fear” to the pictures in Russian.

Russian authorities warned on Thursday that those involved in unauthorized demonstrations could face criminal responsibility.

Some human rights organizations have accused the police of disproportionate use of force against protesters in recent weeks. According to the Kremlin, police have acted flawlessly in suppressing demonstrations that were not allowed due to the corona pandemic.

Earlier this week, President Putin explained the protests with the frustration created by the pandemic. He did not mention Navalny by name when speaking on the issue, mostly with representatives of state-owned or pro-government media. He used only the legal term “defendant”.

“This respondent is being exploited at the same time as people’s fatigue is growing all over the world, including in our country,” Putin said, according to Reuters.