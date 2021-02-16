Russia Naval’s chances of getting out of prison are dwindling as the prosecutor demands that the Yves Rocher sentence be made absolutely repeated

The prosecutor is demanding fines for defamation during parole and already another unconditional verdict in the Yves Rocher case.

Trials opposition politician Alexei Navalnyitä against continued on Tuesday in Moscow. Prosecutor Jelaterina Frolova demanded fines of 950,000 rubles, or 10,600 euros, from Navalny in the Babushkinsky District Court, which dealt with a defamation charge against a politician. A Russian news site reports this RBK.

In addition, the prosecutor is demanding that Navalny’s previous conditional sentence be made unconditional for the second time. This is the same verdict that Navalnyi was already sentenced to one year in prison in Moscow regional court two weeks ago.

Aspersion is the most serious form of defamation in Russian criminal law, as it was in Finland until 2000, when the term was removed from the law. According to the indictment, Navalnyi is a veteran who claimed to have better knowledge Ignat Atjomenkon, 94, guilty of treason.

Last summer, Navalnyi commented on a television news campaign promoting the constitutional changes by calling the people involved “traitors”. Artyomenko was involved in a video occupied by public figures.

The defamation charge was dealt with for the third time on Tuesday. According to RBK, the court’s decision is not expected until next Saturday. The day is the same, when the Moscow City Court is scheduled to begin processing Navalny’s appeal in his so-called In the Yves Rocher case unconditional imprisonment.

Yves Rocher story the verdict is based on the prosecutor ‘s view that Navalnyi violated the probation provisions of his parole while in hospital in Germany after the poisoning last August. Navalny’s defense has appealed the verdict to city court.

However, the passing of Navalny’s appeal would not lead to his release if Babuškinski’s district court had time to sentence him to absolute imprisonment on the basis of a defamation sentence before the appeal was heard.

Prosecutor Frolova’s demand for an unconditional fraud conviction in the Yves Rocher case is based on Navalnyi committing a crime of defamation during parole.

News agency According to AFP, a third trial in Nosknyi will start on Tuesday in Moscow regional court. This is the so-called Moskovski Školnik story, where Navalny and his partners are allegedly guilty of spreading false information about a Moscow catering company.

A company called Moskovski Školnik previously supplied food to schools and kindergartens. The video released by the Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation claimed the food was spoiled. The Moscow Arbitration Court ruled that the allegations were unfounded and in 2019 sentenced Navalny and his partners to damages that at least Navalnyi had not paid.

According to public information, the food service company is owned by a conglomerate known as “Putin’s chef” Jevgeni Prigožin. Prigožin has denied the information but nevertheless he redeemed Moskovski Školnik’s claims for himself last year.