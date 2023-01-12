Supporters and family members of Alexei Navalny claimed to be increasingly concerned about the health of the 46-year-old Russian dissident who is serving a nine-year sentence in a penal colony northeast of Moscow. Navalny was once again unable to attend a court hearing because he was too ill to do so, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter.

Navalny’s lawyer had recently stated that his client, who is in solitary confinement, he suffered from fever, chills and cough, but was denied medical attention. Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnya, appealed to the management of Melekhovo prison, about 260 kilometers from the Russian capital, to give him medicines. “Are you human too?” Navalnya wrote on Instagram. “When you come home from work, surely parents, children are waiting for you at home. What goes through your head, how do you live when you rejoice that you intentionally let a person get sick, whom you do not take care of and to whom you do not give medicines?”.

This week, 290 Russian doctors wrote an open letter to President Vladimir Putin demanding that Navalny receive medical attention. “The conditions of detention and the physical appearance of Alexei Navalny cause us great concern for his life and health“, reads the letter. Doctors have asked to be able to visit the leader of the opposition, who is seen by much of the world as a political prisoner.