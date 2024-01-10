Alexei Navalny, the opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reappears on video from the special regime penal colony in Kharp, in the Yamalo Nenets region, in the Arctic.

Navalny, 47, who was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison, today connected via video to a court hearing where he lodged a complaint against the Russian prison administration over his conditions of detention. This was reported by Mediazona, an independent Russian media, in a post on 'X' publishing photos of Navalny.

In December, the Russian opposition leader disappeared from Kovrov prison during a 20-day transfer to Kharp prison located 1,900 kilometers northeast of Moscow.