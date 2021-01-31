Russia Navalny’s protests are surprisingly wide, the expert said: “What the police are ordered to defend speaks of considerable nervousness”

The safety mechanism for silage wagons, which supports hard grips, has a neckline in domestic politics, says Jussi Lassila, a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute.

In Russia opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin treatment protests continue for the second weekend. On January 23, up to 40,000 people took part in the protests. Even the protests on the last day of January have captured nearly 4,000 people across Russia.

Senior researcher specializing in Russian domestic politics Jussi Lassila The Foreign Policy Institute is surprised that Sunday’s protests in Russia are so widespread.

Jussi Lassila, postdoctoral researcher at the Alexander Institute.­

“After all the intimidation and proactive arrests last week, the number of protesters is substantial,” Lassila said Sunday afternoon while protests were still ongoing.

Quantities assessment is difficult, but Lassila said there have been as many protesters in at least some places as on Saturday last week.

“Estimating the number of participants is hampered by the fact that many protesters are deliberately involved a little unidentifiably and gagging.”

According to Lassila, “goulash”, ie aimless walking, spontaneous change of demonstration routes and the closure of the city center and other symbolically important places by the authorities, are reminiscent of the protests in Belarus. Demonstrations in Belarus have continued unabated since August.

“ “There is a new kind of solidarity between the protesters.”

On Sunday, Alexei Navalny’s staff urgently created a new route and gathering place for protesters as authorities closed the entire Moscow city center.

The police the situation is difficult, as the closure of streets and squares requires considerable human resources. On the other hand, it is more difficult to bring police officers to support operations from other cities when there are demonstrations in several cities at the same time.

“Police extracts are brutal in places, but there is no fear in them. The police work professionally. But what has been ordered to defend them speaks of considerable nervousness, ”Lassila says, describing how the Russian National Guard, or Rosgvardija, was ordered in St. Petersburg to guard the city parliament.

The nervousness can also be seen in the fact that the situation in Navalny has been commented on at all by the state leadership. According to Lassila, this is also a kind of indicator that President Vladimir Putin is commenting on the issue himself at all. More usually, the president speaks to his spokesman Dmitry Peskov through.

“Peskov previously made the parable that there are many Putin supporters and few protesters. With this alignment, he came to present Navalny as an alternative, which is also new. ”

Week then protests that began on Saturday caught fire in Navalnyi after his release from the video, which accurately presented the palace allegedly used by Putin on the shores of the Black Sea.

On Saturday, Putin’s palace was commented on by Putin’s close friend, the billionaire Arkadi Rotenberg, which came to the public to tell that the billion-palace would in fact be his.

Jussi Lassila considers the interview given by Rotenberg as an attempt to wash away Putin’s responsibility.

“Surprisingly, the administration uses stencils from the Soviet Union directly in the information. The Russians can easily see through them and are used to them, ”says Lassila.

“This is where the gap between the generations is highlighted and deepened. As opposition increases, the administration will only increase in number and intensity, but not so much in new ways. ”

According to Lassila, Putin’s line has previously been to try to make Navalny a marginal figure without falling into unnecessarily harsh grips. Perhaps this is changing, as the police’s grip on the organization has been harsh, although no such brutality can be seen as in Belarus yet, Lassila estimates.

“In the past, there has been no desire to use too harsh extracts. On the other hand, the attempt to assassinate Navalnyi with poison would seem to be hard-working silos in the neck in domestic policy decisions. ”

Officials of security, order and defense organizations exercising power in Russia are called silos.

The situation development is not easy to predict. Lassilak also emphasizes that there is nothing but speculation about the attitude and possible contradictions between the Putin regime and the siloviks, as there is no definite information.

“There is a new kind of solidarity between the protesters: in St. Petersburg, for example, the protesters tore the police out of the bundle of a protester to be arrested. On the other hand, going to the police increases the risk that the situation may escalate, but it is also very likely that titschks, or paid provocateurs, will be used in such situations. ”