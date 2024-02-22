Russia | Navalny's mother says she saw her son's body

Alexei Navalny's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya says the authorities are pressuring her to bury her son in secret.

Dead of a Russian opposition politician To Alexei Navalny Mum Lyudmila Navalnaya says that he got to see his son's body at the mortuary in Salehard.

Navalnaya tells about it in a statement published on Thursday evening With a YouTube videowhich is reported by the news agencies Reuters and AFP, among others.

“Last night they secretly took me to the morgue, where they showed me Alexei,” the news agency AFP reports Navalnaya as saying.

Navalnaya according to him, the authorities have pressured him to organize his son's funeral in secret and without mourners, or else the authorities will do “something” to Navalny's body.

“They blackmail me and set conditions for where, when and how Aleksei should be buried. This is illegal,” Navalnajan says, according to AFP.

According to Reuters, Navalnaya says that the investigating officer told him that time is not on his side, as the bodies rot.

Navalny's spokesman Kira Jarmyš said message service in X on Thursday, that the death certificate seen by Navalny's mother would have given the cause of death as natural causes.

However, there have been various rumors about the cause of Navalny's death, and for example a Russian human rights activist Vladimir Osetshkin is arguedthat Navalnyi was likely killed by a single, solid blow to the heart after being knocked out.

Yet since the beginning of the week, Navalny's relatives were not allowed to see Navalny's body, despite their efforts. Jarmyš then said that Navalnaya and Navalny's lawyers arrived early on Monday at the mortuary in Salehard, where Navalny's body was thought to be, but they were not allowed to enter.

On Friday, February 16, the Russian prison service said that Alexei Navalny, 47, died in prison. Navalny's spokesman confirmed the death the next day.