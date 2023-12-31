“Happy New Year to all. Arctic hugs and polar greetings. I love you all.” Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny says he does not feel alone and is in “great” spirits despite serving a long prison sentence in Siberia, but he still misses direct interaction with his family and his friends. In a New Year message shared by Navalny's team on social media, Navalny said this will be the third time “I take the traditional New Year's family photo with Photoshop.”

“I miss my family terribly. Yulia, my children, my parents, my brother. I miss my friends, colleagues, our office and my work. I miss you terribly,” Navalny added, “but not I experience “feelings of loneliness, abandonment or isolation at all. My mood is fantastic and quite Christmassy. But there is nothing that can replace normal human communication in all its forms: from jokes on the New Year's table to correspondence on Telegram and to the comments on Instagram and